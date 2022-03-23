HIGH POINT — The City Council has approved current and future pay raises for its employees.
City Manager Tasha Logan Ford, City Attorney JoAnne Carlyle and City Clerk Lisa Vierling will each receive merit pay increases on top of 2.5% cost-of-living adjustments the council approved for all High Point employees last month.
The council approved the additional raises after conducting its annual personnel reviews for its three employees in closed session Monday.
All of the votes were unanimous, minus Councilman Chris Williams, who was absent.
Mayor Jay Wagner said the council did not do the personnel evaluations last year because of the coronavirus pandemic and several other factors, so it backdated 2% raises to July 1, 2021, for Vierling and Carlyle.
This brings the current salary of Vierling, who’s been city clerk since 2001, from $105,978 to $108,627.
The council also approved a 3% raise for her, effective July 1, 2022, which will increase her salary to $111,886, and added a $55 per month cellphone allowance.
Carlyle, city attorney since 2011, will get a salary increase from $191,179 to $195,958 through the retroactive merit raise, and an additional 2% pay bump come July 1.
This will take her salary to $199,878, Wagner said.
Logan Ford started as city manager in July 2021 after the retroactive raises took effect for Vierling and Carlyle, but the council approved a 2% merit increase for her for this summer.
This will increase her salary from $217,759 to $222,114.
“We have nothing but compliments for her time here since she began last July,” Wagner said. “I think the period since July has proven to us that we made the right choice.”
The council last month approved several measures to address high vacancy rates in the city’s workforce.
In addition to the cost-of-living raises, all employees received a $1,000 bonus, and the pay for hourly positions was increased to a $15 minimum wage.
