HIGH POINT — The City Council on Monday adopted the One High Point Commission’s “Reparations and Reconciliation Report.”
The 245-page document, based on the research of city-commissioned academic experts, recommends that the city enact policy changes across several areas to address racial disparities that have resulted from past discrimination.
“We’re on the doorstep here of creating something that not only can change what we do here, but all across the country,” said Councilman Michael Holmes.
The 8-1 vote, with Mayor Jay Wagner opposed, accepted the report and directed city staff “to determine what resources or additional research is needed for each recommendation, so council may prioritize the implementation focus and determine next steps.”
The project, which was initiated by the High Point NAACP branch, did not call for reparations payments to the descendants of slaves.
Instead, the commission said its goal was to craft “restorative policy recommendations that will significantly close wealth and achievement gaps and improve the lives and prospects of High Point’s Black residents and historically Black neighborhoods.”
“This report is only the first step — a very bold step — toward equality, toward an investment in the future success of those who the city has — in many cases intentionally — left behind,” said commission Chairman Joe Alston.
Its recommendations encompass five general areas: housing, economic opportunity and development, health, transportation and education.
The report also calls for the city to apologize for its past “sponsorship and enforcement of racial discrimination against African Americans.”
