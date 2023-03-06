HIGH POINT — The City Council on Monday unanimously adopted a new ward map that will be used in High Point municipal elections for the rest of this decade.
The new district boundaries for the six council wards are almost identical to those that have been in place for recent elections, except for a few neighborhoods that will switch wards.
Besides the six ward representatives, the mayor and two additional council members will continue to be elected at-large.
All nine seats will be on the ballot in November of this year.
Monday’s vote brought an end to the redistricting process that’s required after every census to account for population changes.
The council decided last fall to keep its existing election system in place and that it would oversee the drawing of the new boundaries, with assistance from consultants with the Poyner Spruill law firm in Raleigh.
The council directed the consultants to keep every incumbent ward member in their districts, unpaired with any of their colleagues, which the new map does.
The council’s other redistricting priorities were to keep precincts whole and the core of the existing wards intact, so that neighborhoods and other communities of interest aren’t divided between districts.
According to the consultants’ demographic data, wards 2, 5 and 6 were the only districts that needed adjustments to their boundaries so that all of the wards would have roughly equal populations.
The new map makes three primary changes in various parts of the city to achieve the required balancing.
In north High Point, a section of Ward 6 that includes the Oak Hollow Estates neighborhood west of Eastchester Drive was switched to Ward 5. This was done to accommodate shifting all of the Alderbrook subdivision off Kendale Road, which was split between the two wards, to Ward 6.
That change was made at the behest of the council, so that the entire neighborhood would have the same representative.
In south High Point, neighborhoods around Nathan Hunt Drive near Blair Park Golf Course were switched from Ward 3 to Ward 2, to give it the required population figures.
A public hearing Monday on the new map drew one speaker, the Rev. Frank Thomas of Mt. Zion Baptist Church on Washington Street.
He said he was happy that there weren’t any significant changes made to the ward lines and that the few residents he’s spoken with about the topic were of the same view.
