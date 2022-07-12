HIGH POINT — A couple who previously have made major donations to High Point University have endowed a fund to help maintain a building that is named for them.
Christine B. “Christy” and Dr. David E. Cottrell recently made a $2 million gift to establish the Cottrell Hall and Amphitheater Preservation Endowment to support the operations and preservation of the building and amphitheater in perpetuity.
Cottrell Hall opened in 2015 as one of the first LEED-certified buildings at HPU. It is home to the Flanagan Center for Student Success as well as the Study Abroad program, the Career and Professional Development Center, Internship Services, Undergraduate Research and Creative Works, the Student Success Program and the Entrepreneurship Center.
The Cottrell Amphitheater can seat up to 1,000 and hosts several community events throughout the year, including HPU’s Arbor Day celebration, the High Point Arts Council Concert and North Carolina Brass Band performances.
The Cottrells are the founders of RetailData LLC, an international retail pricing research firm based in Richmond, Virginia.
Their daughter, Leah Cottrell Rose, graduated from HPU in 2017.
