The story in Wednesday’s edition about the High Point Planning and Zoning Commission favorably recommending a rezoning request for Guilford County Schools gave the incorrect date of the upcoming City Council hearing on the case. The correct date is June 20.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Local cancer patients get higher level of care
- Board backs zoning for school
- William Douglas Lain
- Council awards nonprofit grants
- Council votes itself 88% raise
- HPCA softball caps strong season with title
- Thomasville restricts animal sales
- Boy, 15, dies from gunshot wound
- United adds Denver service at PTI
- Carol Johnson Howard
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.