A short item in Tuesday’s Enterprise about a candidates forum scheduled for Friday afternoon at Guilford Technical Community College was incorrect, and there will be no forum. A student club was arranging the event but did not seek approval for it from campus administrators before sending out the press release, a GTCC spokeswoman said.
