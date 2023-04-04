Because of an editor’s error, an article in the March 25 edition of The Enterprise about a Housing Authority of the City of High Point incentive program for landlords included some outdated information. The HPHA will offer landlords with new units that have passed the Housing Quality Standard inspection and/or are in the lease-up process a one-time payment of $350 per unit upon completion of a fully executed Housing Assistance Payment contract and HCV program participant lease agreement. For information on the incentive program call 336-887-2661.

