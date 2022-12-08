Because of an editor’s error, an item in Wednesday's Enterprise about Christmas in Trinity incorrectly reported when it will take place. It will be today, Dec. 8, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Trinity Middle School. It will offer in-person activities, including free hot dogs and popcorn and the chance for children to meet Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and the elf Crystal. Santa’s Toy Store and Treat Store will be open as long as supplies last. There also will be door prizes and drawings and Santa photos.
