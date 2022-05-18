HIGH POINT – An expert in corporate communications strategy has joined High Point University’s Access to Innovators program.
Christopher Ullman has been named HPU’s Strategic Communications Expert in Residence.
Ullman has 35 years of communications experience across the private, public and nonprofit sectors. Ullman specializes in strategy, brand development, crisis remediation, reputation management and internal communications. In 2018, he established Ullman Communications LLC, a strategic advisory firm with an emphasis on financial services.
For 17 years, Ullman served as the director of global communications at The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm in Washington, D.C. Before that, he led communications at the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and the U.S. House Budget Committee.
In his spare time, he serves as an adviser to the American Red Cross for the National Capital & Greater Chesapeake Region and is an avid cyclist.
Outside of the corporate world, though, Ullman may be best known as a four-time national and international whistling champion. His website, chrisullman.com, says he has performed with major symphony orchestras, serenaded President George W. Bush in the Oval Office, whistled the national anthem at major sporting events and performed around the world on TV and radio.
“In what Chris describes as a ‘ministry,’ he whistles ‘Happy Birthday’ more than 400 times each year to friends and family,” the website says.
His memoir, “Find Your Whistle,” tells the story of “how he found, developed and shared his whistle with big-wig politicians, special needs children, Wall Street billionaires” and others, the website says.
