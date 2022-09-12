HPTNWS-09-13-22 CAR WASH.jpg

Caliber Car Wash got this site at N. Main Street and Oxford Place rezoned to support construction of one of its car washes, but did not close on the purchase of the property, which is now on the market.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

X

HIGH POINT — A company that sought city approval to build a car wash at a High Point commercial corner did not go through with its purchase of the property.

Trending Videos