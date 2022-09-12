X
HIGH POINT — A company that sought city approval to build a car wash at a High Point commercial corner did not go through with its purchase of the property.
Jane Welborne, one of the owners of the 1.3-acre site at N. Main Street and Oxford Place, said Caliber Car Wash had the land under contract to buy but did not close on the purchase.
She said it’s her understanding that the company was recently sold.
The Caliber Car Wash corporate office in Atlanta did not respond to a request for comment.
The company’s website lists several cities with locations where it says one of its car washes is “coming soon,” but High Point is not one of them.
The site does state that there is a Caliber Car Wash planned at 3700 Elmsley Court in Greensboro.
The company got the High Point property rezoned in February to support its plans to construct a 3,600-square-foot car wash at the site, which has an official address of 2401 N. Main St.
It submitted a proposed site plan to the city in March, but it has since expired.
Welborne said the property, which is undeveloped, is being offered for sale.
It’s next to the Mitsubishi Motors dealership. Welborne’s company also owns the 2.8-acre parcel where this business is.
Another car wash company is planning to open a new location in this general area. Autobell Car Wash has leased 120 Westchester Drive, which was the address of Twin Oaks Car Wash until it closed last month.
According to its website, Caliber Car Wash has 26 existing locations in the Southeast.
