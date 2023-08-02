HIGH POINT — A former medical office building is being demolished to make way for a new project at a downtown High Point intersection.
Peters Development last year bought 100 Westwood Ave., which had served as the longtime location of Cone Health Allergy & Asthma. The practice has since moved a block over to 400 N. Elm St.
This week’s demolition is the latest by Peters Development at the northwest corner of N. Main Street and Westwood Avenue.
The company in 2021 purchased and demolished two vacant buildings at 711 and 715 N. Main St.
The site now will be completely cleared for a proposed three-story, 36,000-square-foot office building the company is planning to construct.
No tenants have been announced for the project, which is being designed to accommodate a retail bank branch as the anchor tenant.
The second and third floors would be office space.
The new project will be Peters Development’s fourth near the Westwood/N. Main intersection. Two other office buildings have recently opened at 645 and 665 N. Main St., and construction is ongoing on its apartment project called The Point at 650 N. Main St.
