 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — A former medical office building is being demolished to make way for a new project at a downtown High Point intersection.

Peters Development last year bought 100 Westwood Ave., which had served as the longtime location of Cone Health Allergy & Asthma. The practice has since moved a block over to 400 N. Elm St.