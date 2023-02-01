HIGH POINT — Part of a vintage industrial block in southwest High Point would see new use as a design hub, under a rezoning proposal submitted to the city.
The owner of the former Hayworth Roll & Panel furniture plant in the 600 block of W. Green Drive is seeking to turn the property into a “year-round interior design attraction,” according to Deniz Tatargil, the applicant in the zoning case.
He’s operations manager at Eastern Accents, the home furnishings company that purchased the site in 2021.
“Our vision of this includes audience-oriented light manufacturing, a one-of-a-kind antiques mall, an educational program for students of interior design, and more,” Tatargil wrote in a description of the project attached to the rezoning application.
Based in Chicago, Eastern Accents designs and manufactures luxury home textile goods, such as bedding and draperies.
The company, which is owned by Tatargil’s father, Ridvan Tatargil, is also a longtime exhibitor at High Point Market.
Ridvan Tatargil is the owner of Pandora’s Manor, a bed and breakfast/event venue on W. High Avenue in a historic home he restored a few years ago, as well as the former North Carolina Shakespeare Festival’s headquarters at W. Ward Avenue and W. Green Drive.
The former Hayworth facility made wood office furniture from the early 20th century until it closed in 2003.
It’s spread over about 160,000 square feet of building space on about 6 acres at 616 and 630 W. Green Drive.
In recent years, part of it has been used by a lumber kiln company.
To facilitate the new project, Tatargil is asking the city to rezone the site from heavy industrial to light industrial.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.