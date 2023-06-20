COLFAX – Gov. Roy Cooper brought his bully pulpit campaign against Republican budget proposals affecting education to western Guilford County on Tuesday.
At Western Guilford Middle School, Cooper was joined by school board leaders, superintendents, educators and local elected officials from Guilford as well as other nearby counties to discuss how these bills would have what Cooper calls devastating impacts for North Carolina students, families and businesses.
“This extreme legislation would cause public schools to lose hundreds of millions of dollars through the expansion of private school vouchers to the wealthiest among us,” Cooper said. “Education leaders from across the state are calling on legislators to invest in public education to support our children, teachers, families and future.”
Among the educators who attended the evant was Tiffany Wynn, a middle school science teacher in Thomasville City Schools and the 2023 Piedmont-Triad Regional Teacher of the Year.
“Public school education across North Carolina is definitely in a crisis, and students, families, and educators alike are all affected as a result,” Wynn said. “I believe it is important to be more inclusive of the opinions and ideas of those who are most directly impacted by the decisions which are made with regards to public education, and this can definitely be accomplished by building relationships with our students, families and educators since we are the groups who are the most influenced or even hindered based upon the decisions of lawmakers.”
Guilford County's school board and county commissioners previously passed resolutions calling on legislators to invest in public education. Education leaders in over 30 school districts are speaking out to oppose the dangerous legislation that would gut funding for public education.
Cooper argues that Republican-backed legislation would cause public schools to lose hundreds of millions of dollars, exacerbate the state’s teacher shortage and bring political culture wars into classrooms.
The bills propose pouring billions of dollars in taxpayer money into private schools by expanding private school vouchers so anyone, regardless of income, can get taxpayer money for their children’s private school tuition.
In FY 2026-27 alone, public schools across the state would be projected to see a decline in state funding of more than $203 million, Cooper has said. That number is expected to increase as the proposed voucher expansion ramps up in later years.
