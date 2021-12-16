RALEIGH — N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper has taken on a national role for the Democratic Party, one that could mean the difference for other Democratic governors and candidates as well as his own political future.
Cooper was elected chair last weekend of the Democratic Governors Association after previously serving as vice chair. What he'll need to deliver comes in the form of fundraising, advice and getting out the party's message. David Turner, communications director for the Democratic Governors Association, describes the job as being a "five-tool player."
"His role here is going to be helping with all sorts of things. Fundraising, messaging, talking to candidates and governors where most helpful," Turner said.
Cooper is undefeated in elections. He served in the state Senate and as attorney general and is a year into his second term as governor.
National Democrats have noticed Cooper's ability to succeed in a divided political state. While a majority of North Carolina voters chose President Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020, they also chose Cooper.
Democrats running in 2022 will focus on "kitchen table" issues that matter to voters, Turner said. That means the pandemic, the economy, jobs, "making sure wages are keeping up with prices," education funding, teacher pay raises and programs to make up for learning loss.
Morgan Jackson, a key adviser to Cooper and other Democrats, said there is a different issue set for governors than for federal or legislative candidates.
"Governors can't just be partisan hacks all the time, they have to focus on making government work," Jackson said.
Turner said that traditionally there are a "decent" amount of in-person events for the DGA chair, but with the pandemic ongoing, it is hard to tell whether that will be the same for 2022, he said.
According to the North Carolina constitution, if the governor leaves the state, the lieutenant governor becomes acting governor. That could further raise the profile of Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, who has become a lightning rod for several disparaging comments about people who are LGBTQ over the past several months.
Not only might Cooper need to travel for his DGA role, he has been discussed as a possible 2024 presidential candidate.
But whatever plans Cooper might be thinking about, he's not saying anything publicly.
"It really is way too early to talk," Cooper said Wednesday. He said he has three more years of his "ambitious agenda." That includes his long-sought-after Medicaid expansion and disbursing state and federal money for high-speed internet expansion, road improvements and electric vehicle charging stations.
He said that his "main focus is making sure that I'm governing North Carolina to the best of my ability."
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency.
