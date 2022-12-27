Gov. Roy Cooper wants Duke Energy to explain the temporary blackouts the company imposed during the Christmas weekend and why it provided no advance notice.
Cooper said in comments posted to Twitter that he is demanding that the Charlotte-based company provide him “a complete report on what went wrong and for changes to be made.”
Duke Energy implemented the rare move of rolling outages in the Carolinas on Saturday morning to help offset demand during a cold wave that in parts of the state brought the lowest temperature ever recorded on Christmas Eve. Hundreds of thousands of customers were unexpectedly left without power. Duke Energy did not announce the blackouts until after they were happening.
Duke Energy spokesman Bill Norton said the company plans to “thoroughly evaluate the way it serves customers during extreme conditions.
“We were not able to communicate as proactively as we normally do given the dynamic nature of the situation and fast-moving events,” Norton said.
The controlled blackouts were supposed to last 15 to 30 minutes. Duke Energy said it had been restoring power to about 10,000 customers at a time, but many people said they waited hours to see their power come back.
With temperatures rising, Duke Energy no longer needed to implement temporary blackouts to protect grid stability, Norton said.
In a Monday afternoon email to customers, Duke Energy thanked people for their patience and understanding, “especially to those who had to wait, sometimes for hours longer than planned over a holiday weekend, for their power to be restored.”
