HIGH POINT — A business affiliated with fast-food restaurant chain Cook Out has purchased a south High Point property on a major commercial corridor.
It’s unclear what the plan is for 2707 S. Main St., a former Bojangles restaurant location that an entity called Cook Out-S. Main, Inc. acquired in a transaction that was recorded Thursday.
Calls to the Cook Out corporate office in Thomasville were not returned, and the city of High Point has no official development plans that have been filed for the property.
Cook Out has an existing nearby restaurant at 2923 S. Main St.
In recent years, its various real estate arms have purchased several area properties and are not currently operating businesses on them, including the former University Kitchen restaurant site on Julian Avenue in Thomasville and several undeveloped acres near Unity Street and N.C. 62 in Trinity.
Since opening its first restaurant in Greensboro in 1989, Cook Out has expanded to more than 300 locations in 10 states.
The company purchased the 2707 S. Main St. parcel, which totals just under 1 acre in size, for $1.016 million.
The sellers were Dorothy Ragan Inman and Herbert T. Ragan III, both of High Point.
The site includes a 2,746-square-foot building that housed a Bojangles that closed after the chain built a replacement for it nearby at 2621 S. Main St.
