TRIAD — A law that took effect six months ago to address the theft of catalytic converters from vehicles may be making a difference.
Last year, Gov. Roy Cooper signed a bipartisan bill passed by the N.C. General Assembly to stiffen the punishment for catalytic converter thefts and the illegal resale of precious metals in the devices. The law took effect Dec. 1.
There were 221 catalytic converters stolen in High Point from Dec. 1, 2020, through the middle of May 2021, and that dropped by 11% to 196 from Dec. 1, 2021, when the law took effect, and the middle of May this year, High Point Police Department records indicate.
State Sen. Dave Craven, R-Randolph, a primary sponsor of the catalytic converter bill, said a key is that the new law makes catalytic converter thefts a felony — previously they were misdemeanors — and imposes a mandatory $1,000 fine.
“That’s a big highlight to it right there,” Craven said. “There’s a new tool in the toolbox to fight that crime, for law enforcement and DAs.”
The law also set standards for businesses buying catalytic converters to track the identity of sellers and ensure the sales are legitimate, and it enhanced the record-keeping required by businesses dealing in used catalytic converters. A new electronic record system tracks transactions by metal recyclers.
A catalytic converter reduces pollutants in exhaust systems of vehicles. When removed, the exhaust system of the car or truck will make loud noises and won’t operate efficiently.
Catalytic converters became popular with thieves because of the high resale value of three precious metals within the device — platinum, palladium and rhodium. At scrap yards or on the black market for automotive supplies, a catalytic converter can be sold for several hundred dollars.
In High Point, catalytic converter thieves often target vehicles at businesses, nonprofit groups and churches. Adept thieves can remove a catalytic converter from a muffler system in as quickly as 10 minutes.
Craven said he and other legislators are willing to reexamine the legislation if needed to further address catalytic converter thefts.
“If there’s more we can do, we are going to keep looking at the situation,” he said. “That can affect all of us. You go out to your car and get ready to crank the car and that’s been stolen off there. All of a sudden your entire day is shut down.”
