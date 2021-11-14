HIGH POINT — A Florida developer’s controversial proposal to bring a shopping center to a north High Point intersection is on Monday’s City Council agenda.
Halvorsen Development Corp. is asking the city to rezone 12 acres at the southeast corner of Skeet Club Road and Johnson Street to allow a 75,000-square-foot commercial project consisting of a grocery store, retail services and restaurants.
The Planning and Zoning Commission last month voted 9-0 to recommend denial of the case after finding that it would be out of character with the largely residential area.
Because of the advisory board’s vote, it would take a two-thirds majority of the nine-member council to approve the case.
The board determined that high-intensity retail at this location would not be supported by the city’s policies and long-range plans.
The area is designated as low-density residential on the land use map, which neighborhood opponents argue makes the proposal incompatible with the area.
Residents also cite concerns about traffic and safety and the presence of the historic Mendenhall-Blair House on the site.
The applicant’s representatives counter that the development is needed to serve significant population growth in the Johnson Street and Skeet Club Road area and that their proposal is consistent with the city’s long-range plans.
An unrelated case involving another proposed shopping center development is also on the council’s agenda for Monday.
This case involves rezoning and annexation requests for 37 acres at W. Wendover Avenue and Penny Road, where Bunker Land Group is seeking approval to develop 160,000 square feet of commercial space and 180 multifamily units.
pkimbrough@hpenews.com | 336-888-3531
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.