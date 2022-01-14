GUILFORD COUNTY – The superintendent of the Guilford County Schools has been hired by a Raleigh-based education nonprofit.
Dr. Sharon Contreras will start as chief executive officer of The Innovation Project in August. She will finish the current academic year with the school system.
The Innovation Project was started in 2015 to work with school administrators across the state to address complex challenges in public education through innovation and collaboration.
“While the pandemic has exacerbated long entrenched challenges and inequities, it has also called us to harness our creativity and will to innovate,” Contreras said in a press release. “Building on the extraordinary legacy of The Innovation Project, my vision is to use its significant human, social, and political capital to galvanize adults and children to think, act and work in new ways to achieve outsized gains in student outcomes and eradicate racial achievement gaps that ultimately hold us all back from realizing our individual and collective potential.”
Contreras started her career as a high school English teacher before serving as a principal and district leader in Rockford, Illinois, and then as the chief academic officer in school districts in Georgia and Rhode Island. She was the first woman of color to lead one of New York state’s largest districts, serving as superintendent of the Syracuse City School District from 2011-16. She then became the first woman, first person of Latina heritage, and first superintendent with a disability to lead the Guilford County Schools, where she has served since July 2016.
Deena Hayes-Greene, chair of Guilford County Board of Education, said in the press release that Contreras will be missed.
“Dr. Contreras has provided extraordinary leadership in these dynamic times. Even prior to the pandemic she was relentless in keeping us focused on what we can and must do to improve outcomes for students,” Hayes-Green said.
During Contreras’ tenure, Guilford County Schools has increased academic achievement in all tested subject areas at all levels and for all demographic groups, and has narrowed black-white and Hispanic-white achievement gaps. The district has dramatically increased student participation in tuition-free dual enrollment programs and achieved a graduate rate of 91.5%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.