GUILFORD COUNTY – The superintendent of the Guilford County Schools has been hired by a Raleigh-based education nonprofit.
Sharon Contreras will start as CEO of The Innovation Project in August. She will finish the current academic year with the school system.
“This is an opportunity for a second dream job,” Contreras said during a press briefing Friday at the school district central office in Greensboro.
The Innovation Project was started in 2015 to work with school administrators across the state to address complex challenges in public education through innovation and collaboration.
In a press release announcing her new job, Contreras said, “Building on the extraordinary legacy of The Innovation Project, my vision is to use its significant human, social, and political capital to galvanize adults and children to think, act and work in new ways to achieve outsized gains in student outcomes and eradicate racial achievement gaps that ultimately hold us all back from realizing our individual and collective potential.”
Contreras started her career as a high school English teacher before serving as a principal and district leader in Rockford, Illinois, and then as the chief academic officer in school districts in Georgia and Rhode Island. She was the first woman of color to lead one of New York state’s largest districts, serving as superintendent of the Syracuse City School District from 2011-16. She then became the first woman, first person of Latina heritage, and first superintendent with a disability to lead Guilford County Schools, where she has served since July 2016.
Serving through the end of the academic year means Contreras will still be in office at the time of the May 17 primary election, when Guilford County voters will decide on an ambitious $1.7 billion bond meant to transform county schools through construction and upgrade projects, Contreras has been an architect and advocate for the bond issue,
Deena Hayes-Greene, chair of Guilford County Board of Education, said in the press release that Contreras will be missed.
“Dr. Contreras has provided extraordinary leadership in these dynamic times. Even prior to the pandemic she was relentless in keeping us focused on what we can and must do to improve outcomes for students,” Hayes-Green said.
During Contreras’ tenure, Guilford County Schools increased academic achievement in all tested subject areas at all levels and for all demographic groups, and has narrowed Black-white and Hispanic-white achievement gaps. The district has dramatically increased student participation in tuition-free dual enrollment programs and achieved a graduate rate of 91.5%.
But Contreras also has had her detractors, including some board members who say she has assumed authority meant for the elected board. The group Take Back Our Schools, which will field a slate of candidates in this year’s school board elections, has been critical of her positions on COVID-19 mask mandates, the teaching of race and history, and attention to security issues on campuses.
At the press briefing, school board vice chairwoman Winston McGregor said the vast majority of parents in Guilford County support Contreras and the direction of the school district.
McGregor said the board appreciates the lengthy notice that Contreras gave to allow for a transition to a new superintendent.
Hayes-Green said there’s no timetable yet for replacing Contreras.
