GUILFORD COUNTY — Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras is set to recommend that the district make masks optional in schools starting March 7.
The issue is on the agenda for the Guilford County Board of Education’s Feb. 24 work session.
That matches Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement Thursday encouraging school boards and local governments to end their mask mandates. The move also will be in line with the Guilford County Board of Commissioners who on Thursday voted unanimously to repeal the countywide mask mandate effectively immediately.
Masks will still be required on school buses as directed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, unless the CDC changes the requirement.
The county mask mandate had been set to expire on Feb. 27. County officials also are recommending the school board vote to make masks optional for students and staff while inside school buildings and in other school-related settings beginning March 7 if there is no countywide mask requirement.
In calling for an end to COVID-19 mask mandates on Thursday, Cooper cited recent steep declines in metrics. COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped from a peak of more than 4,000 in late January to a little more than 2,600 on Friday, the state Department of Health and Human Services reports.
The school board upheld maintaining the mask mandate during its meeting Feb. 8 on a 6-3 vote. State law requires that school boards that have a mask mandate vote on the policy at least once a month.
The school board has maintained a mask mandate for students, teachers, staff and visitors since elementary schools returned to in-person classroom instruction in the fall of 2020 and higher grades returned in early 2021.
Cooper said some mask requirements, including for health care and long-term care facilities and transportation settings such as commercial aircraft, will remain in place because of federal guidelines and public health protection.
He said it should be up to the private sector to determine what’s best for mask policies in businesses.
Meanwhile, the N.C. General Assembly passed a bill Thursday that would force an end to all school mask mandates. That bill will head to Cooper’s desk for his signature or veto.
Portions of this article distributed by Tribune Content Agency LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.