HIGH POINT — The city has awarded a $4.8 million construction contract for a long-planned project that will clear the way for the expansion of the Kersey Valley Landfill.
Triangle Grading and Paving of Burlington will build a three-quarter-mile segment of Kersey Valley Road to the west of the landfill that connects with Jackson Lake Road instead of Kivett Drive, as it does now.
Construction is expected to take about nine months.
Kersey Valley Road from Kivett Drive to Cashatt Road currently runs between two sections of the landfill.
Once the realignment is complete, the existing segment of the road will be permanently closed and used for future landfill expansion area.
The first phase of this 19.2-acre expansion is now underway. When complete, it will merge the eastern and western sections of the landfill and max out its geographic footprint.
Kersey Valley Road is owned and maintained by the N.C. Department of Transportation, but the city is paying for the design and construction of the new segment because High Point needs the project done to accommodate the landfill expansion.
Once constructed and open to traffic, the new segment will be conveyed to DOT for all future maintenance.
