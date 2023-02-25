HIGH POINT — The city’s landfill will soon have additional space to accommodate trash disposal for the next few years.
The City Council has awarded a $4.4 million construction contract to Shamrock Environmental Corp. of Browns Summit to expand the Kersey Valley Landfill.
Crews will construct a new, lined cell next to the existing landfill along Kersey Valley Road that will provide enough new space to accommodate the city’s current rate of solid waste disposal until 2026.
Design on the expansion is complete and the city has obtained the required permits from the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality Division of Waste Management, said Public Services Director Robby Stone.
The city last expanded its landfill in 2017, and that 13.7-acre area is rapidly filling up, he said.
The upcoming expansion, which will comprise the landfill’s sixth phase, is the first part of a new 19.2-acre cell that will max out its capacity and extend its life expectancy to 2035, Stone said.
The new cell will be built on what is now Kersey Valley Road between Kivett Drive and Cashatt Road. The expansion area will merge the eastern and western sections of the landfill.
A new segment of the road will be constructed that connects with Jackson Lake Road to the west.
Kersey Valley Road is owned and maintained by the N.C. Department of Transportation, but the city is paying for design and construction of the new segment, because High Point needs the project done to accommodate the landfill expansion, Stone said.
Once constructed, the new segment will be turned over to DOT for all future maintenance, he said.
City officials are nearly ready to put the project out for construction bids, he added.
The city’s long-term plan for the landfill after it’s full is to continue to accept solid waste on-site and have it shipped to another facility, possibly a regional landfill, for disposal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.