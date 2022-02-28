TRIAD — The resumption of candidate filing late last week for the 2022 campaign season is producing more races that will be contested for the fall general election and, in some cases, for the spring primary.
Candidate filing resumed Feb. 24 for congressional, state legislative and county races. The revised filing period continues through noon this Friday. The primary is May 17 and the general election is Nov. 8.
The filing period was delayed as the court system dealt with lawsuits filed over congressional and legislative redistricting plans crafted by the Republican-controlled N.C. General Assembly to reflect population shifts in the 2020 census. Candidate filing was able to resume after a three-judge panel approved revised congressional and legislative maps.
Here’s a look at some local races that are shaping up:
• Former Guilford County commissioner Alan Branson of Julian in the eastern part of the county filed last week to run for the at-large seat held by Democrat Kay Cashion of Greensboro. Cashion filed in December.
The at-large seat is the only countywide race for the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, as the eight other seats are districts.
Branson narrowly lost his District 4 seat to Democrat Mary Beth Murphy in the 2020 general election.
• Three Republicans have filed for the 6th Congressional District race since the filing period resumed: Robert Thomas of Durham, Bill Schuch of Greensboro and Laura Pichardo of Pelham.
Freshman Democratic Rep. Kathy Manning formally announced last week that she will seek reelection. Republican Lee Haywood of Summerfield, whom Manning defeated in the 2020 general election, has said he plans to run again but has not filed yet.
The redrawn 6th District includes all of Guilford County and parts of Forsyth, Rockingham and Caswell counties. Congressional candidates aren’t required to live in the district in which they are running.
• Democratic challenger Brandon Gray of Oak Ridge filed last Friday for the 62nd House District, a seat held by Republican John Faircloth of High Point. Faircloth, who filed in December, defeated Gray in 2020 in the district covering western and northern Guilford County.
• First-term Democratic Guilford County District Attorney Avery Michelle Crump filed last week. No one else has filed so far.
• Democratic challenger Paul Meinhart of Julian filed last week to run for the Guilford County Board of Commissioners District 2 seat held by Republican Alan Perdue of Greensboro. Perdue filed in December.
• Republican challenger Demetria Carter of Greensboro filed last week for the at-large Guilford Board of Education seat held by Democrat Winston McGregor of Greensboro. McGregor is vice chairwoman of the board.
• Democratic challenger Amanda Cook of High Point filed last week for District 2 on the school board, joining Republican challengers Crissy Pratt of High Point, who filed in December, and Marc Ridgill of Liberty, who filed this past Friday. The District 2 seat is held by Republican board member Anita Sharpe.
• Deena Hayes-Greene of Greensboro filed last week for reelection to school board District 8. She is chairwoman of the board.
• Democratic Guilford County Clerk of Superior Court Lisa Johnson-Tonkins and Democratic challenger Lu-Ann Wilkinson, both of whom previously announced their candidacies, filed last Thursday.
• Republican Randolph County Commissioner David Allen filed last week for another term in District 3. GOP challenger Todd Daniel filed in December.
• Republican Randolph County Commissioner Hope Haywood, who filed in December for reelection to District 4, will be challenged by Republican Craig Frasier, who filed last Thursday.
• Republican Randolph County Sheriff Greg Seabolt filed for a second term last week. Two previously announced Republican challengers — former sheriff Robert Graves and longtime law enforcement officer Timmy Hasty — have filed as well.
• Republican Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons and his previously announced Republican challenger, retired law enforcement officer Mike James, both have filed.
• Eight Republican candidates have filed for four seats on the Davidson County Board of Commissioners: incumbents Karen Watford, Steve Shell and Don Truell, and challengers Don Deal, Fred Lankford Jr., Tripp Kester, Mandy Ellis Kiser and Robert Miller. Democrat Tonya Lanier also filed for commissioner.
• Sen. Phil Berger Sr., R-Rockingham, filed last Friday for another term in the redrawn 26th Senate District that will include parts of northern and eastern Guilford County. Berger is president pro tem of the state Senate.
