TRIAD — Although official measures show that inflation has eased considerably over the past year, most North Carolinians still perceive it as running high and don’t feel good about the economy and their own finances, according to the new High Point University Poll.

HPU’s Consumer Sentiment Index shows that North Carolinians’ opinions about the economy and their personal finances remain low, recorded at 63, said Brian McDonald, associate director of the HPU Poll. That number hasn’t changed much from the index of 62.5 from the May 2023 HPU Poll.