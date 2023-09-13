TRIAD — Although official measures show that inflation has eased considerably over the past year, most North Carolinians still perceive it as running high and don’t feel good about the economy and their own finances, according to the new High Point University Poll.
HPU’s Consumer Sentiment Index shows that North Carolinians’ opinions about the economy and their personal finances remain low, recorded at 63, said Brian McDonald, associate director of the HPU Poll. That number hasn’t changed much from the index of 62.5 from the May 2023 HPU Poll.
The HPU Poll’s measure of consumer sentiment is an index that comprises five separate questions asking respondents about different aspects of how they view the U.S. economy and their own personal finances.
“The HPU Poll tracks how North Carolinians feel about their own finances and the current economic climate,” McDonald said. “The most recent HPU Poll tracks consumer sentiment in North Carolina unchanged since our last poll.”
The majority (52%) of North Carolina residents say inflation concerns have affected a lot of their spending decisions this year. Only 12% say inflation concerns haven’t affected them much at all.
The majority say prices currently are much higher for gas for their cars (57%) and for meat (55%). Less than half of the poll respondents say they are paying a much higher price for eggs (46%), fruits and vegetables (42%), bread (39%), milk (38%), natural gas (37%), clothing (34%), electronics (34%), water (29%) and toys (25%).
Almost half (46%) say inflation over the past few months was worse than they expected, and only 19% say the inflation has been not as bad as expected.
Two key measures of inflation are due to be updated this week. The Consumer Price Index is due out today, and economists expect it to have reached 3.6% in August, up from 3.2% in July.
That is well below the peak it hit in June 2022 of 9.1%, though still higher than the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%.
On Thursday, the Producer Price Index, which tracks the average change in prices that businesses pay to suppliers, is expected to show an annual increase of 1.2%, up from 0.8% last month.
Yet the HPU Poll shows that about half (49%) of the respondents believe inflation will be higher 12 months from now, while about one-third (29%) say it will be about the same as now and only 12% say it will be lower.
When asked about five years from now, about two in five (40%) say they believe inflation will be higher, while about one-quarter (22%) say it will be about the same and 17% say it will be lower.
The poll was conducted Aug. 29-Sept. 6 as an online survey using a panel of respondents recruited and maintained by Dynata, which collected 1,000 responses. The High Point University Survey Research Center did all data analysis. The data is weighed toward population estimates for age, gender, race/ethnicity and education based on U.S. Census numbers for North Carolina.
