Urban planner and designer Victor Dover speaks Wednesday at a gathering sponsored by the Southwest Renewal Foundation about ideas for revitalizing the historic industrial corridor of the city.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — The founder of a Miami planning firm hired to help a local nonprofit with its mission to redevelop the city’s historic industrial corridor sees a lot of potential in High Point.

Victor Dover, founding principal of Dover, Kohl & Partners, spoke to members of the Southwest Renewal Foundation and supporters Wednesday about how certain principles of urban planning and design could be put into practice in the city.

