HIGH POINT — Construction on a sensory garden outside the High Point Public Library is expected to start this summer, organizers say.
Wil Elder, who’s leading the fundraising for the sensory garden as chairman of the library foundation, said he expects the group to reach its final goal of just under $550,000 in about two months.
That would enable work on the 7,000-square-foot, self-contained outdoor garden area to begin by June or July. It should take about six months to complete, Elder estimated.
The garden will be developed on the southeast corner of the library campus, between Sunset Drive and N. Main Street surrounding the clock tower. It will connect to the outdoor children’s area and will feature a tunnel entrance near the corner of the intersection, he said.
It will complement existing library programs like the teaching garden, farmer’s market and the arts and education plaza, according to the city.
It will include a variety of educational and recreational features designed to appeal to the senses and to accommodate those with physical or mental disabilities, as well as memory deficiencies.
“Everything is focused on the senses,” Elder said. “There are water features for sound and aggregate walks where you take your shoes off and feel the textures. It’s all handicapped-accessible. We’ll have an herb garden area that will have all different scents.”
The Rotary Club of High Point selected the sensory garden as its signature project for its 100th anniversary in 2020 and made the initial commitment of $100,000, which is close to being raised, Elder said.
The city announced on Thursday that The Earl and Kathryn Congdon Family Foundation pledged a $100,000 matching gift for the project.
Congdon Foundation Executive Director Megan Oglesby said in a prepared statement, “Besides beautifying a highly visible intersection of our community, we are excited that the garden will provide an intentionally designed space for sensory learning, as well as an experiential garden space with therapeutic capabilities for all members of our community.”
In addition to the Congdon Foundation’s pledge, organizers have raised funds from other foundations, as well as corporate and individual donors, Elder said.
Sensory gardens are more common in larger cities, but this will be the first one in High Point or the Triad as a whole, Elder said.
They can be especially beneficial for families with children who have autism in providing a free alternative educational resource if they can’t afford a tutor, he said.
Design, construction and furnishing of the sensory garden will all be funded with the donations, while the city will be responsible for ongoing maintenance.
