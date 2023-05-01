HIGH POINT — Steve Arnold, a former state legislator, Guilford County commissioner and High Point city councilman who stood for conservative approaches to government, died Friday at the age of 61.

Arnold’s career as an elected official spanned more than 25 years and included being the Republican Party nominee for lieutenant governor in 1996. Arnold lost the race to Democrat Dennis Wicker.

pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul

Trending Videos