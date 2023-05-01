HIGH POINT — Steve Arnold, a former state legislator, Guilford County commissioner and High Point city councilman who stood for conservative approaches to government, died Friday at the age of 61.
Arnold’s career as an elected official spanned more than 25 years and included being the Republican Party nominee for lieutenant governor in 1996. Arnold lost the race to Democrat Dennis Wicker.
High Point City Councilman Britt Moore, who attended T. Wingate Andrews High School with Arnold and became a lifelong friend, said Arnold was a man of commitment to his community and his Christian faith.
“He was just a very well-prepared, deep-thinking man who cared deeply about his values,” Moore said.
Arnold was an effective communicator of his views and the policies he pursued that he believed would better his community, Moore told The High Point Enterprise.
“Steve was a man of strong convictions,” Moore said.
As an elected official, Arnold advocated for such policies low tax rates, limited government regulation of businesses and commerce, and opposition to government incentives payments for economic development, which he contended were unfair to taxpayers and a generally improper role for government.
Former county commissioner Charles Winfree, who served with Arnold in the 1990s, said Arnold was reliable as a friend and fellow board member.
“I never had any doubts that he would do what he said he would do,” said Winfree, a Greensboro lawyer.
Arnold won two races for High Point City Council in the 1980s before winning a seat for one term as a state representative in 1988. He then won five consecutive contests for a seat on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners before leaving the board in 2010.
Arnold last ran for elected office a year ago, when he sought the Republican nomination for the District 2 seat on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners. He lost the primary election against GOP Commissioner Alan Perdue.
In his professional career Arnold worked as a general contractor.
In his obituary, Arnold’s family said that he “battled cancer in the past and strove with all the strength God gave him to overcome it again.”
A memorial service will be conducted at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Hayworth Wesleyan Church. Wright Funerals-Cremations of High Point is in charge of arrangements.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
