GUILFORD COUNTY — Republican Guilford County Commissioner Justin Conrad won’t seek another term next year.
The two-term commissioner from Greensboro told The High Point Enterprise on Tuesday that he has decided that his business commitments are pressing into the time required to serve on the board. Conrad is president of Libby Hill Seafood, a restaurant company, and Bay Hill Seafood, a seafood importing business.
Conrad said he’s making his announcement now so another GOP candidate has time to consider filing. The candidate filing period for next year’s elections starts Dec. 6.
Conrad serves in District 3, which covers parts of Greensboro and northwestern Guilford County. Democratic challenger Derek Mobley of Greensboro announced last month that he plans to run next year in District 3.
The Democratic-controlled Guilford County Board of Commissioners completed a redistricting plan last week for upcoming elections beginning with 2022.
Conrad told The Enterprise that redistricting didn’t enter into his decision to decline seeking a third term. He voted for the redistricting plan.
“I think I could have won in the redrawn district,” said Conrad, who was first elected a commissioner in 2014.
Conrad is one of two GOP board members. The other is Commissioner Alan Perdue of Greensboro. Guilford County voters will fill five of the nine board seats in next year’s elections.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.