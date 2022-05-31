HIGH POINT — High Point Market Authority President and CEO Tom Conley plans to retire at the end of the year.
Longtime Chief Operating Officer Tammy Nagem will succeed him, assuming the role of president and CEO beginning Jan. 1, 2023. The organization’s board of directors recently voted unanimously to appoint Nagem to the position.
Conley has led the Market Authority, which is the official sponsor and organizer of the semiannual home furnishings trade show, for the past 11 years.
His career has spanned more than 40 years in the trade show and association management industries.
He said he was planning to retire last year but decided to stay an extra year to help the Market Authority continue to navigate the coronavirus pandemic.
“I just hope the industry bounces back. It has not yet,” Conley said. “We’ve got a long trek ahead, and that’s why this transition is so important. Tammy is going to do a great job.”
Before coming to High Point, Conley served as president of several trade associations, including the American Fishing Tackle Manufacturers Association, the National Housewares Manufacturers Association, the Steel Service Center Institute and the Toy Industry Association.
The board credited him with helping the High Point Market reach record attendance before the pandemic, diversifying its buyer base to become more designer-friendly.
Conley said these trends have been among his proudest achievements, along with working with home furnishings buyers, exhibitors and Market showroom building owners on various challenges over the years.
He also pointed to the Market’s ties with the state, city and county, which have increased their funding for the Market Authority at various points.
“I think just the fact we were able to do so much with our limited budget — I feel very proud about that,” Conley said.
Chairman Alex Shuford said Nagem has a wealth of institutional knowledge and deep ties to the furnishings industry, which will make for a seamless transition.
“I could not be happier,” Nagem said of her appointment to the top job. “I’ve been with the Market Authority for 20 years and have absolutely loved my time here. It was the right time for me to take this leap.”
One of her top priorities will be filling a newly created vice president of marketing position for the organization to continue its outreach to buyers.
“I’ve been more on the operations side and Tom has handled more of the marketing side,” she said. “With me being promoted, we wanted to make sure we had a strong marketing presence at the VP level. We feel really optimistic about the October Market. I think some of the supply-chain issues will be a little further down the road. I think people are ready to gather again, not only to see new product but to learn what’s next for their business as they come out of this global pandemic and network with others.”
