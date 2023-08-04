GUILFORD COUNTY — U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-6th, is recovering from injuries she suffered in a car wreck on Thursday while traveling from Greensboro to an event in High Point.
The second-term congresswoman was traveling in a car driven by a staff member when the accident occurred between 9 and 9:30 a.m., according to a news release.
On Friday, Manning’s office said she had a broken sternum and a broken bone in her foot.
“Rep. Manning is recuperating well at home and will continue to work from home as she recovers,” the congresswoman’s office said in a statement.
Manning’s staff member was treated and released from Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro.
Manning was on her way to High Point for a roundtable discussion on gun violence.
Spokeswoman Gia Scirrotto said the staff member driving was not at fault in the wreck.
Manning, who was first elected to Congress in 2020, represents north-central North Carolina's 6th Congressional District, which covers Guilford, Rockingham and Caswell counties and part of Forsyth County.
