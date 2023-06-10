HIGH POINT — There’s plenty of history preserved in the newly renovated Factory at Congdon Yards in downtown High Point.
It’s not hard to tell that the 100-year-old building used to be a hosiery mill, with wooden support columns and ceiling beams that reflect the era it operated as an Adams-Millis plant.
There are also gleaming, modern architectural touches throughout the building, which includes a multifloor event space, office suites, an art gallery and two future restaurants.
“It really has given us an opportunity to showcase where High Point has been and where it is going,” said Rachel Moss Collins, president and CEO of Business High Point-Chamber of Commerce, which operates the campus. “I think our offices reflect this. You walk into the doors of any of these buildings, and it gives a nod to our heritage, as well as our future. The Congdon Yards campus hosts 47 tenants and 362 employees, which is huge.”
A grand opening for The Factory was held this week. The other portions of the campus — the Courtyard, the Commons and Plant Seven — opened in 2021.
“Plant Seven has a very corporate feeling, and The Factory is not as corporate. It’s more relaxed and artsy,” she said.
The Factory started renovations in July 2022.
With its opening, the total investment in the campus has reached $65 million — $50 million from principal investor Earl and Kathryn Congdon Family Foundation and $15 million in public and private sources through BHP Chamber, Collins said.
In addition to The Art Gallery at Congdon Yards, the first floor of The Factory will include Earl’s Landing restaurant, which Collins said is currently estimated to open in mid-July.
“It’s a high-end, date-night, ‘Let’s get a drink and hang out’ kind of place,” she said.
It will be operated by the Mason Jar Group of Charlotte, as will an upcoming family restaurant on the second floor that should start construction by the end of the year, and a distillery that will begin construction in the coming months.
The Mason Jar group also operates Lil’s Coffee Bar in Congdon Yards.
“They have invested millions of dollars into this campus, because they believe in this vision,” Collins said.
BHP Chambers’s offices are also located on the second floor, along with 20 other office spaces, all but two of which are leased.
The third floor is open for corporate meeting space, and the top floor is the Loft, which is used primarily to host weddings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.