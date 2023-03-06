KERNERSVILLE — Seven people have been displaced from their residences following a fire at a condominium complex in Kernersville this past weekend.
KERNERSVILLE — Seven people have been displaced from their residences following a fire at a condominium complex in Kernersville this past weekend.
The fire in the 500 block of Brookside Court was reported about midnight Saturday.
Firefighters with the Kernersville Fire Rescue Department arrived to find flames on the side and in the attic of the two-story building. No one was injured as residents safely evacuated, the fire department reported.
The fire had spread from a chimney.
Firefighters brought the blaze under control in about 40 minutes.
Seven residents in four condo units were displaced. The American Red Cross is assisting.
Agencies assisting Kernersville Fire Rescue Department included the Beeson Crossroads, Colfax, Walkertown and Winston-Salem fire departments and Forsyth County Emergency Services.
