HIGH POINT — The fourth concert in the High Point Arts Council’s annual Arts Splash summer concert series will be held Sunday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave.
The featured artist will be Donna Hughes & Friends performing a variety of bluegrass, acoustic and Americana music.
The band features Hughes, a singer/songwriter from Trinity whose songs have been recorded by the likes of Alison Krauss and Union Station, Wyatt Rice and The Seldom Scene. She has also judged songwriting contests and conducted songwriting workshops around the nation.
Performing with her are veteran musicians Nathan Farlow and Boyd Hulin. Together, the band has played at Merlefest and has shared the stage with numerous big-name performers.
Sunday’s concert is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, blankets and food to enjoy along with the music.
If there is a threat of rain, call 336-889-ARTS after 4 p.m. on Sunday to get the latest update about the concert.
For more information about Arts Splash, visit the Arts Council’s website at HighPointArts.org and click on the calendar.
