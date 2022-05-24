HIGH POINT — On Wednesday evening, the one-year anniversary of a still-unsolved slaying in south High Point, a Stop the Violence Concert will be held in the victim’s memory.
The event, which will feature a guest speaker and several performance artists, will be held starting at 7 p.m. at Righteous In Christ Ministries, 518 Lawndale Ave. A candle-lighting ceremony will take place around 8:30 p.m., the time that Robert Booth, 25, was killed last May 25.
“We’re just trying to spread awareness about this case so it doesn’t become a cold case,” said event organizer Brandon Smith, a friend of Booth’s. “We’re going to use this night to remind the community that this case is still unsolved.”
The featured speaker Wednesday will be local community activist Greg Drumwright.
Performance artists scheduled to attend include gospel rapper Issa Rebel, Anointed By God Mime Ministry, gospel artists Jaquan Braddy and Alston Milton, and trumpeter Vincent Graham. The evening will be hosted by gospel comedian Big Wen.
Booth was shot to death in the parking lot of Eastgate Village Condominiums on Ardale Drive, where he was sharing a rented unit with his fiancee and her mother.
Only four days earlier, Booth — the founder of a street ministry called Hood Holiness Church of God — had celebrated his official pastoral installation. He also had proposed to his girlfriend, Star Lane, during the ceremony.
In addition to his fiancee, Booth was survived by his parents, Rodney and Deneka Booth, and a 2-year-old son, RJ.
Police had some leads in the case, but a year later, they still haven’t made any arrests.
“It’s frustrating, because it seems like people just went on with their lives,” Smith said. “People seem to have forgotten that this murder is still unsolved. I believe there are people out there who know something, but they’re just not talking. We don’t want this case to be forgotten about.”
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
