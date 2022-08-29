HIGH POINT — The mural may be finished, but the appreciation has just begun.
Even before Sunday, when Greensboro artist Brian Lewis completed his eye-catching John Coltrane mural in downtown High Point, the work was already attracting admirers. Now that it’s finished, the mural figures to be even more popular.
“The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Amy Hedgecock, whose business, Fowler & Fowler Realtors, commissioned Lewis to paint the mural on its building at 1301 N. Main St.
“I’ve been driving by in the evenings, and I’ve seen people just standing around in the parking lot admiring it. It’s amazing — Brian’s work is just absolutely phenomenal.”
Lewis began his prep work last Wednesday and put the final touches on the mural Sunday, just in time for the annual John Coltrane International Jazz & Blues Festival, which takes place this weekend at Oak Hollow Festival Park.
In fact, on Monday afternoon, a Durham man who was in town for the festival spent some time taking selfies and photos of the mural. Hedgecock expects plenty more festival attendees to do likewise as the week continues.
The mural is believed to be the first one in High Point that’s dedicated solely to Coltrane, an innovative jazz icon who grew up here. The black-and-white work features a collage of three distinct images of Coltrane superimposed over one another.
“I wanted to really make sure the photographs I used captured his energy and soul,” Lewis told The High Point Enterprise last week. “That’s one thing people say about my murals, is that they capture the soul.”
