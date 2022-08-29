HPTNWS-08-30-22 MURAL.jpg

Ronald Parker, of Durham, takes a selfie with the new John Coltrane mural in downtown High Point. Parker is in town for this weekend's John Coltrane International Jazz & Blues Festival and decided to ride by and check out the mural. Muralist Brian Lewis completed the mural on Sunday.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — The mural may be finished, but the appreciation has just begun.

Even before Sunday, when Greensboro artist Brian Lewis completed his eye-catching John Coltrane mural in downtown High Point, the work was already attracting admirers. Now that it’s finished, the mural figures to be even more popular.

Trending Videos