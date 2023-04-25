HPTNWS-04-26-23 AIRPORT.jpg

Rendering of proposed Marshall Aerospace facility.

 SPECIAL | HPE

GUILFORD COUNTY – Military C-130 transport aircraft will become a common sight at Piedmont Triad International Airport in the coming years.

Marshall USA LLC, a subsidiary of the United Kingdom’s largest privately owned aerospace and defense business, said Tuesday it will invest $50 million there over four years to establish a maintenance, repair and engineering facility focusing on the Hercules C-130, a four-engine turboprop plane used around the world.

