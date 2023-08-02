GUILFORD COUNTY — A home service and repair company based in Greensboro has agreed to pay $50,000 to settle a lawsuit by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission over the company requiring employees to take part in religious activities.

Aurora Renovations and Developments, doing business as Aurora Pro Services, required employees to participate in Christian prayer sessions and retaliated against employees who opposed the practice, the EEOC said in a lawsuit filed in June 2022 in U.S. District Court in Greensboro.