KERNERSVILLE – A Kernersville company has to pay a substantial portion of the cost for a former employee’s housing because of a severe workplace injury, the N.C. Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday.
Luis I. Rodriguez was working for Mabe Steel when he was struck in the head by a steel beam on Jan. 11, 2021. It caused a spinal cord injury that made him a paraplegic.
The N.C. Industrial Commission ruled last year that Mabe and its insurer must cover the difference between the rent that Rodriguez paid before his injury, which was $400 a month for a room in his brother’s mobile home, and the cost of obtaining ADA-compliant housing with at least two bedrooms – one for Rodriguez and one for his needed medical equipment.
Mabe and its insurer appealed, arguing that Rodriguez’s previous monthly housing expenses were higher than $400.
The Court of Appeals rejected that argument.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.