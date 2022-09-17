ARCHDALE — An unnamed company is considering building a plant in Archdale that would create at least 129 jobs, according to economic development officials.
The Archdale City Council and Randolph County Board of Commissioners have scheduled a joint public hearing for Sept. 27 to consider incentives for the project, which would entail a $19.5 million investment in a manufacturing and distribution facility on a 60-acre site near Interstate 85 and Archdale Road.
“We’re excited about this opportunity. This is a nice project,” said Kevin Franklin, president of the Randolph County Economic Development Corp. “Archdale is seeing a lot of great activity, and we’re very hopeful that this would move forward and generate some additional job creation and investment in Archdale and Randolph County.”
The county and city are considering incentive payments of $267,000 and $128,000, respectively, to assist with the project.
The payments would be conditioned on the company creating at least 129 new full-time jobs and investing $19.5 million in the local tax base.
In order for the project to be developed, Roelee Street would have to be extended to provide access to the site, which is just west of the Archdale Industrial Park, at an estimated cost of $1.2 million, according to the county.
The N.C. Department of Transportation has agreed to cover $322,500 of this, with the county and city proposing to contribute $165,000 and $85,000, respectively.
The county plans to apply to the Golden Leaf Foundation for a grant for the remaining $645,000 of the cost for the road extension.
In addition, the N.C. Railroad Co. is pledging to reimburse the city up to $200,000 to provide access to the property from an existing rail line adjacent to the site.
Franklin said the name of the company will not be disclosed at the public hearing in order to preserve confidentiality during incentives negotiations.
“We don’t often do that, for obvious reasons,” Franklin said. “We like the public to know what’s happening. It just makes sense at this stage of the game to not yet disclose the company name.”
Archdale is competing with other locations for the project. The company expects to make a location decision by the end of the year.
