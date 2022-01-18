THOMASVILLE — An unnamed company is seeking economic incentives from Thomasville for an expansion that would create at least 75 jobs.
Officials are keeping the name of the business secret until a public hearing on what they’re calling “Project Viceroy” is held by the City Council today at 6 p.m.
According to the legal notice advertising the hearing, if a cash grant is authorized for the project, the company will invest between $14 million and $22 million in facility expansions and improvements, as well as new machinery and equipment.
The expansion would create 75 to 96 new full-time jobs in the city of Thomasville, with wages in excess of Davidson County’s overall average annual wage of $42,274.
The company would be entitled to a grant up to .0031 times the amount it invests in plant, machinery and equipment, which would be paid out over 10 years.
Craig Goodson, the president and CEO of the Davidson County Economic Development Corp., declined to comment on aspects of the project beyond what’s in the public notice, such as whether it involves a new or existing company.
If the project comes to fruition, it would be the second major expansion announcement in Thomasville in recent months.
Flooring manufacturer Mohawk Industries Inc. announced in October that it will expand its operations and create 87 jobs over the next three years. Already one of Thomasville’s largest employers, Mohawk is expanding its 1.6 million-square-foot manufacturing facility to meet demand for its laminate flooring.
The average annual salary for the new Mohawk jobs, which include operators and technicians, among other roles, will be $44,930.
pkimbrough@hpenews.com | 336-888-3531
