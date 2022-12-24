HPTNWS-12-24-22 TOP 10 DAWKINS.jpg

The search for 81-year-old Heddie Dawkins ended in heartbreak, but her family expressed gratitude for the way High Pointers rallied behind the family, offering assistance and comfort.

 SPECIAL | HPE

Editor’s note: No. 10 of the top 10 stories of 2022.

HIGH POINT — A family’s desperate search for a missing elderly High Point woman — and the community that rallied around that family — was one of the year’s top stories in 2022.

Trending Videos