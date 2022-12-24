Editor’s note: No. 10 of the top 10 stories of 2022.
HIGH POINT — A family’s desperate search for a missing elderly High Point woman — and the community that rallied around that family — was one of the year’s top stories in 2022.
The search for 81-year-old Heddie Dawkins ended in heartbreak, but her family expressed gratitude for the way High Pointers had joined in the search and wrapped their arms around the family before and after her body was found.
Dawkins went missing on Aug. 24 after leaving her home on Blockhouse Court around 1:30 a.m., wearing her pajamas and slippers. The woman, who had dementia, apparently accidentally locked herself out of the house. She was reported missing around 10:30 that morning, and a Silver Alert was issued.
Over the next couple of days, nearly a hundred people searched neighborhoods, nature trails, creeks and woods within a 3-mile radius of Blockhouse Court. The search incorporated bloodhounds and other search dogs, a helicopter, drone teams, kayaks, ATVs and other vehicles, but to no avail. The only clue was a nearby house’s doorbell camera footage — recorded about 3:30 the morning of Dawkins’ disappearance — in which she appeared to have blood on her face.
Volunteers continued assisting police in the search in hopes that she might still be alive. It wasn’t until the evening of Aug. 30, nearly a week after Dawkins’ disappearance, that her body was found about a mile from her home, in a wooded area off of Hickswood Road.
Still, the discovery of the body brought closure and a sense of relief to family members, who said they were thankful not only to police and emergency crews but for all of the community members who helped look for Dawkins and offered their support to the family.
“I don’t think we could have gotten through it without them,” Rhonda Neal, Dawkins’ daughter, told The High Point Enterprise.
The evening after Dawkins was found, hundreds of people attended a vigil at her former church, Gethsemane Baptist, to honor and remember her. Speaking on behalf of the family, Pastor Roy Fitzgerald thanked the many law enforcement personnel and community members who had joined in the search the previous week.
“Your light has shown brightly these past seven days,” Fitzgerald said.
Family and friends remembered Dawkins, a former guidance counselor, as a loving family member, a loyal friend, and a woman of strong faith.
