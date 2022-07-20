HIGH POINT — The High Point Museum is showing its Community Quilt in the current exhibit, “Domestic Art,” which features quilts from the permanent collection.
The Community Quilt, which will be on display through Sept. 3, was made for this year’s National Day of Unplugging, an awareness campaign each March that promotes a 24-hour respite from technology. During March, museum visitors were encouraged to take a break from their devices to sew, draw and decorate a square of fabric.
The museum also partnered with local Little Free Libraries, parks and museums to create squares for the quilt. Organizations included the Latino Family Center of Greater High Point, Alpha Art Club, Nido and Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum, High Point Parks and Recreation, Washington Street Park Little Free Library, Junior League of High Point, High Point Historical Society, High Point University Department of History, United Way of Greater High Point, High Point Rockers and the High Point Public Library.
High Point Museum Curator of Education Sara Blanchett spent three months arranging the quilt squares and hand-sewing them together to create the full community quilt.
“This has been a time-intensive project,” she said. “I am excited for our community members to see their square on the quilt, knowing that it is now a part of High Point’s history. It is amazing to see an artistic piece that mirrors our community so well.”
