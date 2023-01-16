HPTNWS-01-17-23 SERVICE.jpg

Students from High Point University and other volunteers help pack winter care kits for the homeless at Life on Lexington Church Monday. The United Way of Greater High Point’s African American Initiative was one of serveral community service projects on Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — The scene at an east High Point church Monday morning reflected the vision and change that the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. sought during his decades of fighting legalized segregation.

Volunteers of different races, backgrounds and ages came together in the sanctuary of Life on Lexington Church to cooperate and help people on the margins of society. The volunteers put together winter kits with food and personal care items that will be distributed to the homeless to offer them help and hope.

