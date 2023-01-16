HIGH POINT — The scene at an east High Point church Monday morning reflected the vision and change that the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. sought during his decades of fighting legalized segregation.
Volunteers of different races, backgrounds and ages came together in the sanctuary of Life on Lexington Church to cooperate and help people on the margins of society. The volunteers put together winter kits with food and personal care items that will be distributed to the homeless to offer them help and hope.
As the volunteers formed a small assembly line to fill the bags, adults and young people chatted with friends or made conversation with someone they had just met.
“This reflects Dr. King’s vision of people coming together,” said Latoya Bullock, vice president of community impact for the United Way of Greater High Point, which organized the effort.
This is the sixth year that the local United Way chapter has held a community outreach event on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, Bullock told The High Point Enterprise.
Bullock herself symbolizes the fundamental change brought about by King and the civil rights movement, as the African-American woman serves in a key executive role with the largest nonprofit organization in the city.
Bullock said she was expecting about 40 volunteers for the packaging of the winter kits, but it appeared double that number showed up Monday morning. The volunteers lined up on opposite sides of large wooden tables as they packed the large, clear plastic bags with crackers, energy bars, bottled water, personal hygiene items, socks and hand towels.
“We are packing a smile for them,” said Pamela Rogers, a High Point University assistant professor of nursing, as she and friends placed packs of crackers into bags.
Bullock said the volunteers packed 246 winter kit bags that will be given to Partners Ending Homelessness and local homeless shelters to distribute to people in need. The winter kit campaign was led by the local United Way’s African American Initiative and the nonprofit group High Point LEAP.
The United Way effort was one of several local recognitions of the King holiday. Others included volunteers clearing land in the community garden at Macedonia Family Resource Center south of downtown for upcoming planting; volunteers restoring the food pantry at Ferndale Middle School; and hundreds of HPU students devoting nearly 2,000 total service hours participating in community service across the community.
The university also hosted its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Worship Service.
