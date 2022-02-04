HIGH POINT — Since its founding in 1998, the High Point Community Foundation has given grants totalling more than $100 million for various causes promoting the betterment of High Point and its residents.
And it all started with a $5 million gift.
The foundation will honor its nine founding executive committee members at a special event on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at 4 p.m. at the foundation’s new office in Congdon Yards.
The nine will be honored for their “vision, commitment and leadership” that “established the foundation as a permanent financial resource for the community,” according to a foundation press release.
“I consider myself privileged to have worked with and learned from these nine remarkable men who, upon receiving the $5 million unrestricted gift from Jim Sr. and Jesse Millis, launched the High Point Community Foundation,” said Paul Lessard, the founding and current president of the foundation. “Over the last 24 years, this organization has given grants totaling over $100 million and is now managing more than $103 million in assets. It’s an amazing picture of what is possible when good men dream, roll up their sleeves and go to work to make their dream a reality.”
The founding executive committee members include Jim Morgan, founding chairman, along with Jim Millis Sr., Bill Horney, Charles Odom, Charlie Greene, Bill McGuinn, Phil Phillips, George Erath and Nido Qubein.
At the Feb. 8 event, the foundation will unveil a crystal obelisk mounted on a walnut base which will have each of the founder’s names engraved with their original titles. Mounted behind the monument will be a framed photograph of the committee, taken at the String and Splinter at the inaugural meeting.
Attending the event will be the remaining original committee members, their families, friends and the families of those who have since died. They will be honored by Mayor Jay Wagner with a proclamation from the City Council and the city of High Point proclaiming Feb. 8, 2022, the HPCF Founding Father’s Day in High Point.
