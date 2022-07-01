HIGH POINT — Nonprofits that help fill crucial needs in the community are invited to apply for grant funding from the High Point Community Foundation.
The foundation’s Community Impact Grants are awarded to a variety of local nonprofits each year, including those that provide services to at-risk youth, assist residents who have physical or mental disabilities, help fight poverty and more.
Nonprofits can choose between grants that will provide funding for operations or programming in the next year. Nonprofits may only apply for one grant. The application deadline is Aug. 1.
To apply, go to: https://bit.ly/3I6670z. For more information email Amanda Bennett at amanda@hpcommunityfoundation.org or call 336-882-3298.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.