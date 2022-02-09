HIGH POINT — The High Point Community Foundation this week reached back into its past to honor those who have made it all possible.
The foundation on Tuesday honored the nine original executive committee members who were instrumental in creating the foundation in 1998.
The event was held at the foundation’s new office in Congdon Yards. A crystal obelisk was unveiled at the event, bearing each of the founder’s names with their original titles, which will be displayed at the foundation’s new home.
Starting with a $5 million unrestricted gift from Jim Sr. and Jesse Millis, the foundation has since awarded grants totalling more than $100 million for various local causes.
The original executive committee included Jim Morgan (founding chairman), Jim Millis Sr. (investment chair), Bill McGuinn (vice chair), Bill Horney (development chair), Nido Qubein (marketing chair), Phil Phillips (board development chair), George Erath (grants chair), Charlie Greene (secretary) and Charles Odom (treasurer).
“I consider myself one of the most blessed of men as I had the privilege of working with these amazing men who mentored me and inspired me and an entire community,” said Paul Lessard, the founding and current president of the foundation, speaking at the event. “They have taught us all that the highest calling in our lives is to look beyond self and serve something larger than all of us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.