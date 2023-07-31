HIGH POINT — “Get the Scoop on Cancer Screening,” a fun-filled initiative offering free ice cream to participants in exchange for increasing their awareness about lung cancer screening, will be held today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Oakview Recreation Center, 503 James Drive.
The event is being held in conjunction with the Oakview Citizens Council’s National Night Out event.
Attendees completing a short quiz will be given a token to purchase a doible-dip ice cream from the Sweet Carolina ice cream truck.
The tokens are being provided by LiveLung, a High Point-based nonprofit organization dedicated to early detection, education and compassion for people affected by lung cancer.
Lung cancer screening significantly reduces deaths for those at high risk for lung cancer.
Screening by low-dose computerized tomography is available widely throughout the Triad. For those who qualify, based on a history of smoking, screening is usually covered by insurance with no copay.
