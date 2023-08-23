HIGH POINT — When the Community Clinic of High Point settles into its newly renovated location this fall, the move will allow the clinic to serve more patients and serve them more effectively.
That was the prognosis from clinic officials Tuesday as they led media representatives on a walk-through tour of the new facility, which is at 624 Quaker Lane, Building C.
“This is positioning us very well to continue to do what we do, but also expand upon the services we provide to our patients,” said Molly Jordan, executive director of the clinic, who described the move as “a dream come true.”
Renovations began two months ago and are expected to be completed by the end of September, according to Melanie Weatherman, project manager for Landmark Builders, the general contractor.
“Then we’ll have a period of installation for the furnishings, the fixtures and the equipment, and then we’ll have to have some time for training, because we’ll have some new systems in this location,” Jordan added. “So we’re looking at later in the fall for our first operational date.”
The new location boasts approximately 10,000 square feet of space, which is double the size of the clinic’s current site on North Main Street, Jordan said.
Among the highlights of the new facility are six primary care rooms for patient care; four specialty care rooms, for treatment in such areas as cardiology, pulmonology, podiatry and retinal imaging; a new dental treatment room, offered in partnership with High Point University’s Workman School of Dental Medicine; an on-site lab and space for drawing blood; and a pharmacy.
Additional patient care spaces include a Hispanic services office, social work office, medical records space, eligibility and referral offices, specialized waiting areas, and dedicated check-in and check-out areas.
“The nice thing is that check-out is going to be separated from check-in, whereas now we just have check-in and check-out in one area where everybody’s kind of mingling together, and it’s difficult when we have a lot of people,” Jordan said. “We’re really excited about that.”
Another highlight will be a dedicated space for educational programs. That room will also feature a retractable wall partition, which will allow the room to be divided into two smaller rooms when needed.
The facility will also have four provider offices, 11 staff support offices, a conference room, two breakrooms and expanded storage space.
Total cost of the relocation project, including construction, furnishings, fixtures and equipment, will be in the neighborhood of $2.5 million, according to past board chairman Anthony Sedberry, who has been spearheading the project. It’s being funded through donations, and the clinic is in the midst of a capital campaign, he said.
Established in 1993, the clinic serves the greater High Point community, providing acute health care and chronic disease management for adults ages 18-64 who do not qualify for any form of government or private insurance. In its 30-year history, the clinic has cared for some 39,000 individuals, facilitated more than 153,000 patient visits and filled approximately 426,000 prescriptions.
