HIGH POINT — Patients at the Community Clinic of High Point should already be familiar with the clinic’s new medical director.
It’s retired physician Dr. Lyle Smith, who has been volunteering regularly at the clinic since 2015, when he retired from his career in internal medicine. Smith replaces the previous medical director, Dr. Michael Hussey, who died earlier this year.
“We’re really excited to have him,” said Molly Jordan, executive director of the clinic. “Dr. Hussey left some pretty big shoes to fill, but Dr. Smith’s commitment to the clinic is evident. He’s a longtime volunteer, he’s dedicated to helping his patients, and the staff and volunteers enjoy working with him. He’s our longest-serving physician volunteer, and we couldn’t do what we do without him.”
As medical director, a volunteer position, Smith will be responsible for all clinical aspects of patient care at the clinic, will coordinate all professional medical services and will provide direct medical supervision of the clinic.
Smith, who began practicing medicine in High Point in 1977, was a founding partner of Cornerstone Health Care and practiced at High Point Internal Medicine Associates for more than 35 years. He received his medical degree from the Medical University of South Carolina and undergraduate degree from Davidson College.
Smith’s volunteerism at the clinic actually goes back to the 1990s, when he helped out a few Thursday nights every year — as part of a rotation filled by Cornerstone — but he became a much more regular volunteer after his retirement seven years ago.
Smith said Monday that he never wanted to give up medicine completely, so the clinic was a good fit for him.
“I’m happy to continue my service to the Community Clinic of High Point as medical director,” he said. “The care given by this facility is exceptional, and I’m honored to work with this team of medical professionals and volunteers.”
Jordan said the clinic, which has provided health care to more than 25,000 patients in its 30-year history, will remain in good hands under Smith’s guidance.
“The clinic is such an important part of the community, and we have to have a medical director,” she said, “so we’re extremely grateful for his leadership.”
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
